Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.86.

CPG stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,850,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

