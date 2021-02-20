Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 162 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 241,804 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

ALXN opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

