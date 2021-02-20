Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE ROG opened at $185.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $192.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $322,623.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,787.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 93.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

