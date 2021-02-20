Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $119.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

