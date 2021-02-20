Sei Investments Co. Has $71.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $159.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

