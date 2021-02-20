Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.