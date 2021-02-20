Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 562 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $126.82 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.