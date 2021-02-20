Old North State Trust LLC Has $200,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 633.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3,842.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 164,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,625,695 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $224.70. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

