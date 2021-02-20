Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $57,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,852,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $142.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

