Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

