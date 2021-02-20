Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

