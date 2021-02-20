Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.47 for the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

