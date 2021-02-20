TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target upped by CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.28.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.