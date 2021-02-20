Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$160.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$193.13.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$179.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$67.15 and a 52-week high of C$183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$173.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.79. The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

