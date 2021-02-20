Avalara’s (AVLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,337.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,237 shares of company stock valued at $33,756,062. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

