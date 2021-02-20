Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.57.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$6.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

