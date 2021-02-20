JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,006 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after purchasing an additional 855,625 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $106.09 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.