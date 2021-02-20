American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,306 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $131.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

