ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

