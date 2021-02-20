Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

