Ajo LP Acquires Shares of 2,129 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

