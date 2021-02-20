Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 35,100 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.