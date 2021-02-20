WD Rutherford LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,816 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

