Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 62,358 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $211.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

