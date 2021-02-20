Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $6.31 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Masimo by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $259.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

