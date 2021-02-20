First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,762,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $57.26.

