Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 29,200 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,264,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $53.13 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

