Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.88

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 508856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWAGY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

