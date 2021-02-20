TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on April 30th

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.26. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.80.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

