BHP Group (BBL) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.02 on March 23rd

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 2.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30.

BHP Group has increased its dividend payment by 44.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BHP Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

