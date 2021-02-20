Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,100.00 ($7,928.57).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Karl Siegling bought 11,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,713.00 ($6,937.86).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Karl Siegling bought 14,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,390.00 ($8,850.00).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karl Siegling bought 4,750 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,146.75 ($2,961.96).

On Friday, February 5th, Karl Siegling bought 13,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,466.00 ($8,190.00).

On Friday, January 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 6,005 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,242.37 ($3,744.55).

On Monday, January 18th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,500 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,300.50 ($928.93).

On Wednesday, January 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,201 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,794.47 ($1,996.05).

On Monday, January 11th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,579 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,117.31 ($2,226.65).

On Thursday, January 7th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,330.00 ($3,092.86).

On Monday, January 4th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,360.00 ($3,114.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.54.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

