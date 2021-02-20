Julie Holland Sells 3,250 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,056.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $84.10 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

