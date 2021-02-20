Julie Holland Sells 3,250 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,056.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $84.10 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.16.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
