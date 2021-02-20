SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading Up 14.2%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 30,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 795,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a market cap of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.