eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $124.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHTH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in eHealth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in eHealth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

