MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.79.

MD opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

