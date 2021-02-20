Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Given Sell Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their sell rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

