Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 3.4% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $29,872.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.00630171 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

