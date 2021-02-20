Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Shares Up 11.3%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $4.62. 37,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 251,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

