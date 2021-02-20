Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) rose 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 1,627,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,334,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBT. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.