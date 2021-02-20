Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 35,301 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

