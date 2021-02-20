$76.92 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $76.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.24 million and the lowest is $69.68 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $102.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $319.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.93 million to $322.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.56 million, with estimates ranging from $364.31 million to $391.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a PE ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $43.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

