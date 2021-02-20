Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post sales of $37.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $37.37 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $32.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $153.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.54 million to $155.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $164.81 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $169.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,610,029 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $744.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.99.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

