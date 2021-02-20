Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

