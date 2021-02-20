Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $253.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $255.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

