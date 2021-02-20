Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,432,007 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nokia were worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

