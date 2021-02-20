Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stake Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,433,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Fluidigm worth $32,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.12 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $453.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

