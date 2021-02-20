Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,600 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.22% of Ryanair worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

