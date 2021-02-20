Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

