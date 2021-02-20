Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVMI. Citigroup began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

