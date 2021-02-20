SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rowe raised their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.